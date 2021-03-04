Woodrow M. “Woody” Payton, Product Support Manager for the F/A-18 and EA-18G Program Office, was announced as recipient of the 2020 Secretary of Defense PSM of the Year, Major Defense Acquisition Programs/Acquisition Category I Program Award on Feb. 10. Credit: Courtesy photo

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.– Woodrow M. “Woody” Payton, Product Support Manager (PSM) for the F/A-18 and EA-18G Program Office (PMA-265), was announced as the recipient of the 2020 Secretary of Defense (SECDEF) PSM of the Year (Major Defense Acquisition Programs/Acquisition Category I Program) Award on Feb. 10.

Payton’s was instrumental in the team’s accomplishment of exceeding the SECDEF mandate of 80 percent mission capable F/A-18E/F Super Hornets and EA-18G Growlers in 2019 and sustaining those rates throughout FY2020.

He enabled the program to achieve readiness levels never-before obtained in its history, while meeting fleet need for increased aircraft availability.

“Woody Payton exemplifies how collaboration and innovative approaches to our important daily work lead to amazing breakthroughs and accomplishments, as well as substantial benefits to the fleet,” said Capt. Jason Denney, PMA-265 program manager. “He would agree that the award wasn’t the result of his efforts alone, but those of the entire team; however, it is his leadership in creating the environment that allowed his team to support and sustain the fleet in creative new ways that is truly worth celebrating and he is most deserving of this prestigious recognition.”

Payton led the charge with a number of enterprise-level initiatives, such as successfully piloting and maturing the Reliability Control Board (RCB), development and implementation of the Integrated Supply Chain Management concept and establishing a “data analytics” culture that underpins all decision making and optimizes readiness outcomes. His extensive knowledge in logistics, sustainment and deployment of innovative maintenance and supply capability assessment tools helped PMA-265 identify and resolve structural deficiencies in the sustainment program and establish the logistics and engineering baseline that will bolster F/A-18 and EA-18G readiness well into the future.

