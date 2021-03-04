PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – March 4, 2021 – The Calvert County Office on Aging, in collaboration with LifeStyles of Maryland, Inc. and the Maryland Transit Administration, now provides subsidized transportation services for Calvert County seniors and persons with disabilities.

Services are available Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., throughout the Southern Maryland and Washington, D.C., area. The cost per ride is determined based on income.

An application is required. If approved, individuals must provide two days’ notice to allow for ride scheduling. LifeStyles will make every effort to accommodate requests, but rides are not guaranteed.

To apply, residents may contact Kathy NeSmith at the Calvert County Office on Aging at 410-535-4606, ext. 139, or contact LifeStyles of Maryland at 866-293-0623.

The Calvert County Office on Aging provides a broad range of programs and services that enable senior citizens to maintain the best possible quality of life. Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.

