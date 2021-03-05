REISTERSTOWN, Md. (March 5, 2021) — The Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) announced today that it will receive a combined total of $19,331,363 for Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 from the Homeland Security Grant Program (HSGP), the Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP), and the Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG) Program. The HSGP, NSGP, and EMPG are the three programs that constitute the DHS/FEMA focus on enhancing the ability of state, local, tribal, and territorial governments, to prevent, protect against, respond to, and recover from disasters and terrorist attacks.

Homeland Security Grant Program (HSGP)

Ensuring the safety of Marylanders is a top State priority. MEMA has been awarded $11,595,897 for Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 in order to prepare State and local communities for terrorist attacks. The award is part of the Homeland Security Grants Program, which will provide $1,120,000,000 nationwide to recipients to improve their ability to prepare for, prevent, and respond to terrorist attacks. This grant will fund capability building at the state and local government level by enhancing planning, training, and exercising for terrorist attacks and improving emergency managers’ response.

Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP)

The Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) awards total $1.2 million for Fiscal Year (FY) 2021. The awards provide funding for physical security enhancements and other security-related activities to nonprofit organizations that are at high risk of a terrorist attack. The NSGP also seeks to integrate the preparedness activities of nonprofit organizations with broader state and local preparedness efforts.

Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG) Program.

MEMA has been awarded $6,535,466 for Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 to be used for assisting state, local, tribal, and territorial emergency management agencies to implement the National Preparedness System (NPS) and to support the National Preparedness Goal of a secure and resilient nation. The Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG) award is one of the grant programs that constitute DHS/FEMA’s focus on all-hazards emergency preparedness. These grant programs are part of a comprehensive set of measures authorized by Congress and implemented by DHS.

Collectively these critical funds support MEMA’s mission to proactively reduce disaster risks and reliably manage consequences through collaborative work with Maryland’s communities and partners and MEMA’s vision to shape a resilient Maryland where communities thrive.

