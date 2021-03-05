(Culinary.net) How lucky you must be to come across this recipe just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. This one is a twisted combination of mint and sweet chocolate that’s sure to have almost anyone’s taste buds screaming “yum.” This dessert might just be the pot of gold at the end of your rainbow this year.

These Mint Brownies have three delicious layers. First, a supreme brownie on bottom. Then a fluffy, green mint layer that’s full of flavor and color. Last, but definitely not least, a chocolate layer on top made with chocolate chips, butter and a little whipping cream.

All of these layers create a smooth, sweet, minty, bite-sized dessert perfect for any occasion but especially St. Patrick’s Day. The green mint color really pops off the plate, giving it some extra flare and an appetizing glow.

To start, create the soft, chocolate filled brownie. Combine brownie mix, vegetable oil, one egg, water and the chocolate syrup pouch. Bake and cool completely.

Then it’s time for some colorful, festive fun. Make the filling with powdered sugar, butter, whipping cream, softened cream cheese, a splash of peppermint extract and a few drops of green food coloring. Beat and pour over the cooled brownie pan.

The last layer is simple. In a saucepan, melt whipping cream, chocolate chips and butter until smooth. When it’s cooled to lukewarm, pour it over the filling for the final layer.

Refrigerate the Mint Brownies for two hours before serving. Cut them into bite-size pieces for small chunks that will melt in your mouth.

Mint Brownies

Servings: 9-12

Nonstick cooking spray

1 box supreme brownie mix with chocolate syrup pouch

3 tablespoons water

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1 egg

Filling:

3 1/2 cups powdered sugar

1/4 cup butter, softened

1/4 cup whipping cream

5 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract

5 drops green food color

Topping:

1/2 cup whipping cream

1 bag (12 ounces) chocolate chips

1/2 cup butter

Heat oven to 350 F.

Spray 8-by-8-inch pan with nonstick cooking spray.

In large bowl, mix brownie mix, water, oil and egg until combined. Pour into prepared baking pan. Bake 35 minutes. Cool completely, about 1 hour.

To make filling: In large bowl, beat powdered sugar, butter, whipping cream, cream cheese, peppermint extract and food coloring. Spread over cooled brownies. Refrigerate 1 hour, or until set.

To make topping: In saucepan, melt whipping cream, chocolate chips and butter until smooth. Cool until lukewarm, about 10 minutes. Pour over filling; spread to cover. Refrigerate 2 hours, or until set.

Before serving, let brownies set 10 minutes at room temperature.

Tips: Cut brownies with wet knife for cleaner cuts. Store covered in refrigerator.

