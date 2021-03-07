PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – March 5, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation, Natural Resources Division, advises citizens that the Maryland Forest Service will conduct a controlled burn of meadows at the following Calvert County nature parks on Monday, March 8:

Battle Creek Cypress Swamp (2880 Grays Road, Prince Frederick)

Gatewood Preserve (2800 Grays Road, Prince Frederick)

Biscoe Gray Heritage Farm (2695 Grays Road, Prince Frederick)

The parks will be closed to the public during the burn. Citizens are advised that smoke will be visible in the immediate area and emergency vehicles will be stationed along Grays Road. Burn date is subject to change based on weather conditions.

Controlled burning helps rejuvenate meadow vegetation by removing excessive thatch buildup, removing invasive plant species and stimulating the germination of native warm season grasses.

Like this: Like Loading...