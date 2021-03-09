The Holy Hell Kitchen

214 Village Center Drive

Lusby, Maryland

410-449-8099

There is a new addition to the food scene in Calvert County and it is delicious! Located in the Lusby Town Center shopping center, The Holy Hell Kitchen is the brainchild of chef/owner Gerald Lee Ricks and he is serving up amazing Southern cuisine.

The concept is to serve “artsy-casual carryout by day and dynamic Southern cuisine restaurant by night”. Gerald uses classic Southern techniques such as, pickling, smoked meats, peppers, and intense flavors. The food is fresh, using seasonal and classic ingredients. The food will be the same quality as what is served on their food truck, The Gospel Chick.

Keeping the safety of their customers in mind during the Coronavirus, they are taking a lot of precautions to ensure their customers will have safe dine-in and carryout options. They have touch-free and single use menus, tables will be arranged to ensure social distancing, and all staff are wearing masks and have temperature checks before entering the building. They also offer tamper evident to-go bags. Of note, they currently are not accepting cash.

From The Holy Hell Kitchen website, Gerald’s biography is as follows:

“Gerald Lee Ricks is a highly accomplished and skilled musician, choral and orchestral conductor, creative worship planner and designer experienced in various genres of music and versed in the latest worship trends with years of experience in the United Methodist Church. He holds a Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance and a Master of Music in Choral Conducting with an emphasis in Church Music. When Gerald is not leading congregations in worship, he is cooking up Southern favorites for family and friends on The Gospel Chick Food Truck.

The Gospel Chick Food Truck has quickly become a local staple in the Southern Maryland Community! Known for their homestyle fried chicken, The Gospel Chick can be found at a local brewery, catering a wedding, and serving at local community events. Gerald’s passion for Spirited Southern Cuisine, Superior Customer Service and Radical Hospitality has led him to expand his brand into a retail restaurant space, The Holy Hell Kitchen, in Lusby, Maryland.

While Gerald holds no classical culinary training, he is well studied in the Southern cuisine genre and cooking styles. The Holy Hell Kitchen will allow Gerald to explore his new found interest in pickling, smoked meats, peppers–and of course, a few of The Gospel Chick Food Truck staple items. Much like The Gospel Chick, most of the items will be prepared from scratch and made fresh daily.

When Gerald is not cooking or creating music, he enjoys reading, fishing, grilling, and spending time with his family. Mr. Ricks is married to Dr. Crystal M. Ricks and they reside in Prince Frederick, MD. They have three beautiful and gifted children: Hudson Daniel, Hannah Storm, & Ahmod Xavier.”

Gerald and Crystal are delightful. When I was there, they both were busy preparing and packing the food. Two of their children (Hudson and Hannah) were helping. Hudson took our order and was knowledgeable about the food and Hannah was helping her Mom. It was great to see a family working together!

I ordered Bone of My Bone (there are some religious-named menu items), which was four ribs, a small side, and cornbread mini muffins. My friend had the Maryland Hot Chicken sandwich with a small side. The ribs were perfectly cooked, with just the right amount of pull-off-the-bone. My side was the Roasted Potatoes, and they were fabulous! The potatoes were cooked in a cast iron skillet which gave them a beautiful brown crust. I loved the cornbread muffins, and next time might order some extras. Those of you who know me, know I am a hush puppy kind of girl, and the hush puppies were great, with just the right amount of sweetness. My friend loved the chicken sandwich and enjoyed the Heavenly Heat Mac & Cheese side.

The Holy Hell Kitchen is currently in the soft-opening phase. At this time, they are open only for carryout (no phone orders) and are offering a limited menu, which will be expanded in the future. Very soon, they will have indoor dining, curbside service, lunch service, and a bar program. The bar will be minimal featuring unique and local spirits, beer, and wine. Because of social distancing, indoor dining will have limited capacity. The dinner menu will feature creative entrees and include items such as, Fried Green Tomatoes, Shrimp, Fish & Grits, and NY Strip Steak. Reservations will be required for dinner. Check out their Facebook page and website for updates.

Gerald has a lot of energy and I really enjoyed talking with him. He is passionate about what he does and cares about creating a memorable food experience. I was also impressed with the hand-written thank you note he includes with each order. I cannot wait to return for dinner service!

The Holy Hell Kitchen hours:

Thursday to Saturday – 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Sunday – 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm

The Holy Hell Kitchen Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theholyhellkitchen

The Holy Hell Kitchen website: https://www.theholyhellkitchen.com/

The Holy Hell Kitchen menu: https://www.theholyhellkitchen.com/menu.html

Rating (out of 5):

Food – 4.8

Service – 4.8

Ambiance – 4.2

Total – 4.6

