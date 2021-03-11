PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – March 10, 2021 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will hold a public hearing Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 7 p.m. to consider and receive comments regarding the fiscal year (FY) 2022 staff recommended operating and capital improvement budget.

Citizens are encouraged to view the budget in its entirety and learn more about the FY 2022 budget process by visiting www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/FY2022BudgetProcess.

The public hearing will be held virtually in keeping with social distancing guidelines and to protect the health of citizens and staff. The public is encouraged to participate in the meetings by viewing the live stream on www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Meetings or on Channel 6 or 1070 HD. The public can also listen or comment by telephone by calling either of the following toll-free numbers to participate remotely: 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257. When prompted, dial meeting ID number 899 4188 8251 and press # if prompted for a passcode.

Reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities or linguistic barriers should be requested by contacting the BOCC office at 410-535-1600, ext. 2202.

Individuals interested in providing comments may also submit written comments to 175 Main Street, Prince Frederick, MD, Attn: Tim Hayden, Director of Finance & Budget, or by email to Beth.Richmond@calvertcountymd.gov. Written comments must be received by 4:30 p.m. on March 22 to be made part of the record.

For additional information, contact the Calvert County Department of Finance & Budget at 410-535-1600, ext. 2651 or by email to Beth.Richmond@calvertcountymd.gov

Like this: Like Loading...