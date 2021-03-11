Approximately one year ago, as most Americans went into lockdown, the inevitable pandemic-related phrases started popping up all over social media. The ‘Rona’, Blursday and Coronacation started trending among others.

However, it was the use of the newly coined ‘Quarantini’ which really took off, not only among regular social media users but celebrities too… Soon enough, hundreds of thousands were not only hashtagging the phrase but proudly accompanying images of their DIY creations. No longer was the Quarantini just a regular martini, albeit drunk at home – it had now morphed into an umbrella term for any homemade cocktail. And it appears that Marylanders have embraced home cocktail making as much as anyone across the country.

Treatment4Addiction.com, a provider of resources and information relating to addiction treatment, conducted a poll of 3,500 respondents and found that the Bloody Mary reigned victorious as Maryland’s homemade quarantini of choice during the lockdown. This savory cocktail contains ingredients easily available from your local store (or fridge!), like tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and celery. Perhaps this might explain its popularity in The Old Line State!

Other popular quarantinis across America included the Mojito, Piña Colada, Margarita, Old Fashioned and Dark & Stormy.

A progression from weaker alcoholic drinks such as beer and wine to more potent cocktails might be explained by a study in 2020 by AlcoholRehab, which found that nearly 1 in 5 drinkers say they have noticed their alcohol tolerance has increased since the start of lockdown. Moreover, nearly a quarter (24%) admit that spending more time indoors has relaxed their views on drinking alcohol more often.

Although it may appear harmless at first, excessive drinking due to boredom can be dangerous and could lead to a more serious phycological dependency. Having to stay home more may also result in feelings of loneliness, isolation and sadness, all of which could also be triggers for emotional drinking. The following include signs that could indicate an individual may be struggling with alcohol addiction:

Being unable to control how much and how often you drink, including having uncontrollable cravings to drink alcohol. Having a high tolerance to alcohol and its effects, therefore, you need to consume a higher volume of alcohol in order to reach these effects. Storing your alcohol out of sight from friends or family, such as in your car or unusual spots in the home. Feeling annoyed and irritable when you can’t drink at times that suit you. Choosing to drink despite it affecting your professional or personal life in a negative way. Withdrawal symptoms including: nausea, vomiting, anxiety, insomnia, sweating and shaking. Making excuses for your drinking habits, such as trying to convince yourself or others that you are doing it to de-stress or relax. Not fulfilling everyday responsibilities due to constantly being hungover or intoxicated, or wanting to drink instead of conducting these duties.

Treatment4Addiction.com created the following slideshow, providing more warning signs that an individual may be struggling with early alcohol addiction:

Alcohol addiction warning signs slideshow

