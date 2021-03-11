PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – The Department of the Navy, Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington and Naval Air Station Patuxent River, in cooperation with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) and the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE), announces the availability of the following document for public review and comment:

Engineering Evaluation/Cost Analysis (EE/CA)

for Site 23 – Defense Property Disposal Office (DPDO) Salvage and Recycling Center

The EE/CA describes the Navy’s proposed “non-time-critical removal action (NTCRA)” to address environmental concerns at Site 23 – DPDO Salvage and Recycling Center. The Navy intends to remediate arsenic, lead, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), and pesticides in the soil at the DPDO Salvage and Recycling Center through excavation and off-site disposal of all wastes to eliminate the need for institutional controls at the site and to ultimately support unrestricted future land use.

The public is encouraged to comment on this EE/CA. The NTCRA will be implemented only after the public comment period has ended. An alternative removal action may be selected only after all comments have been received from the public. The EE/CA, along with other general and site-specific information, is available for public review at:

Information Repositories NAS Patuxent River Public Website

Administrative Record:



St. Mary’s County Public Library

21744 FDR Boulevard

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-8188

https://go.usa.gov/xnBga



Hours:

Monday-Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

A 30-day public review period for the EE/CA will begin on March 10 and end on April 8, 2021. Written comments on the EE/CA may be sent to any of the following points of contact:

Naval Air Station Patuxent River

Public Affairs Officer

Attn: Patrick Gordon22268 Cedar Point RoadBuilding 409, PAOPatuxent River, MD 20670-1154 U.S. EPA Region 3

Attn: Mr. Andrew SochanskiFederal Facilities Branch

1650 Arch Street (3SD11)Philadelphia, PA 19103-2029 Maryland Department of the Environment

Attn: Mrs. Jenny HermanLand Restoration Program/Land and Materials Administration1800 Washington Boulevard, Suite 625Baltimore, MD 21230-1719

After the EE/CA public comment period has ended, and comments have been reviewed and considered, the Navy, in partnership with the USEPA and MDE, will select a cleanup method.

For additional information, please contact the Public Affairs Officer at (301) 757-3343 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays.

