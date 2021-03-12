The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces that Calvert County will follow Gov. Larry Hogan’s action to ease certain COVID-19 mitigation measures. Masking, physical distancing and other public health protocols will remain in place.

Effective Friday, March 12, 2021 at 5 p.m.:

Capacity limits will be lifted on outdoor and indoor dining at restaurants and bars, retail businesses, religious facilities, fitness centers, casinos, personal services and indoor recreational establishments. Bars and restaurants will be open for seated and distanced service only. Patrons must be seated to be served. Standing in a bar area remains prohibited. If a bar area is used to fulfill carry-out food and drink orders, a designated waiting area should be established with six feet of separation from customers seated at the bar. The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning reminds restaurant owners that any restaurant using temporary outdoor seating with increased capacity must submit plans for the revised indoor and outdoor seating to ensure adequate parking is provided.

Large outdoor and indoor venues may begin operating at 50% capacity, to include theaters; concert, convention and wedding venues; racing facilities; and outdoor entertainment and sporting venues.

Medical adult day care facilities may reopen with facilities able to set appropriate restrictions and safety measures.

Maryland’s statewide masking order remains in effect. This requires the wearing of masks or face coverings at any public indoor facility, in the public spaces of all public and private businesses across the state, and when using public transportation. Masks are still required in all outdoor public areas whenever it is not possible to maintain physical distancing.

Businesses must maintain strict attention to health guidance, distancing, and sanitation measures. Local businesses and citizens are encouraged to review the state guidelines online at https://governor.maryland.gov/recovery. For business assistance, please contact the Calvert County Department of Economic Development by email at info@ecalvert.com or call 410-535-4583.

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation is working closely with the Calvert County Health Department to safely increase capacity at pools and facilities in compliance with state social distancing guidelines. At this time, parks and indoor facilities will maintain current capacity limits until further notice.

Citizens are reminded to continue following recommended precautionary measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 while at Calvert County parks, including avoiding large group gatherings, maintaining a minimum 6-foot physical distance from others, and wearing a face mask as required indoors and when unable to physically distance outdoors.

Calvert County Government is open, however, buildings remain closed to the public. The county continues to share updates surrounding Calvert County’s response to COVID-19 through a virtual resource center on its website, including any precautionary measures, guidance, and closures at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Coronavirus.

