PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – March 12, 2021 – The Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, announces speed bumps will be installed at the following customer convenience centers for the safety of citizens and employees:

Ball Road Convenience Center (1045 Ball Road, St. Leonard)

Barstow Convenience Center (350 Stafford Road, Barstow)

Huntingtown Convenience Center (3666 Hunting Creek Road, Huntingtown)

Mt. Hope Convenience Center (96 Pushaw Station Road, Sunderland)

Plum Point Convenience Center (2801 Plum Point Road, Huntingtown)

Installations may begin as early as March 22 and are expected to be complete by April 30. Citizens are advised to use caution and stay alert when driving through all convenience centers.

For a list of convenience center locations, hours, phone numbers and accepted materials, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/1753/Locations-Hours-Fees.

Like this: Like Loading...