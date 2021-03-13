March 12, 2021: The Town of North Beach continues to monitor statistics and health metrics related to COVID-19 in Calvert County and the State of Maryland. With statewide restrictions easing, the Town of North Beach will be moving forward with plans to open the 2021 North Beach Farmers’ Market and access to the beach.

The 2021 North Beach Farmers’ Market season is tentatively set for May 1 through September 25, 2021. We are pleased to announce changes to the market that will give it a traditional, small town atmosphere. The new North Beach Farmers’ Market will be held on Saturday mornings from 8 to 11 am in the parking lot of the North Beach Senior Center. The market will include local vendors with items such as plants, farm vegetables, baked goods, meats, cheeses, eggs and other fresh goods. The Town of North Beach will follow the State of Maryland’s masking order and physical distancing order for outdoor public areas that exist at the start of, and during, the Farmers’ Market season.

The Town of North Beach has tentative plans to open the beach areas from May 28 through September 6, 2021. In addition to a new online ticketing system where daily passes may be obtained, there will be a reduction in the capacity of guests permitted on the beach and adjusted operating hours. The Town of North Beach will follow the State of Maryland’s masking order and physical distancing order for outdoor public areas that exist at the start of, and during, the entire beach season.

All town events continue to be discussed and announcements will be made at the appropriate time.

Should COVID-19 statistics and health metrics begin to trend upward, the Town of North Beach will make changes to the Farmers’ Market and access to the beach to protect the health and well-being of staff, vendors and guests.

For additional information, please contact 301.855.6681 or visit www.northbeachmd.org.

Like this: Like Loading...