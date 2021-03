Crews have begun replacing the MD 6 bridge over Persimmon Creek in St. Mary’s County. The bridge was built in 1933 & damaged beyond repair in August 2020 during Tropical Storm Isaias.

The new two-lane bridge will have a longer span, extending 55 feet & will include shoulders.

Read more: MDOT SHA Updates on SoMD Roads and Bridge Repairs

