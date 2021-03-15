There is absolutely nothing like winter travel. Sure, some people have a love-hate relationship with winter. Don’t get us wrong, we completely see and understand why some people would much rather stay at home bundled up during the cold winter months. However, what most individuals fail to realize is that winter is one of the best periods of the year to travel.

That’s because most people tend to travel during peak seasons such as spring and summer. So when you opt to travel during winter, which is typically off-peak, you will not only be exposed to a greater variety of deals, but you also won’t have to deal with the commotion and complexities associated with peak travel season.

Plus, travel during an off-peak season such as winter can be a boon to your wallet, especially if you are looking to save money. What’s so great about winter travel is that because there is lesser demand from tourists, it will open you up to travel destinations that would typically be beyond your budget during summer or spring.

Sure, the weather may not be as ideal for touring and discovering new places during the cold months. However, you will have a lot of other off-peak perks to deal with, thus giving you the possibility to explore more. In addition to the lower fares and cheap hotel rates, there are also fewer crowds to deal with during winter.

That means that during your travels, you can take your team leisurely exploring the museums and other huge attractions that would generally be crowded to the maximum. You may even be able to book a table at that exclusive restaurant that’s characteristically reserved for months on end. This will all lead you to create a more memorable experience.

Best of all, the perks and service are generally more personalized during the winter months. For instance, a hotel just might offer you an upgrade that you never thought possible such as an improvement to the presidential suite simply because it’s not being occupied. Such experiences are once in a lifetime because the hotels are usually very grateful to have business during the downtimes.

So if you’ve been ignoring winter travel, then it’s time to change all that. Here are 5 US destinations that you should consider for your travels this winter:

Atlantic City

Atlantic City may have some of the best beaches that the East Coast has to offer but there is a lot more to do in Atlantic City during winter than just relaxing beachside. Atlantic City is known for its pulsating nightclubs and iconic boardwalk. However, if you are traveling during winter, you’ll definitely need to check out Atlantic City’s outstanding casinos.

Aside from the casinos and nightlife, Atlantic City is centrally located, which means that you can access other attractions around the city with ease. Some of the attractions that you will definitely want to visit include the Absecon Lighthouse, which just so happens to be the tallest and oldest lighthouses in the country, the Atlantic City Aquarium, or just shop till you drop at the Walk.

Las Vegas

You think Las Vegas is fun during the summer months, but nothing beats a Sin City experience during winter. While the summer months can be unbearably hot with temperature even surpassing 100°F, the temperatures during winter are both a lot more agreeable and mild. As such, if you are looking to avoid the bitter cold in your state, then a trip to Vegas will suit you nicely.

A winter vacation in Sin City means endless glittering lights, street parties and crisp desert nights, and shopping; lots of it. Oh, and don’t forget the season menus that will take your sensual culinary experiences to the next level.

Utah

Utah is the definition of God’s country during the winter months. If you are a bonafide skier or snowboarder, then you will have no shortage of activities to take part in during your winter vacation in Idaho. Idaho claims to have the greatest snow on the planet and with countless ski resorts to choose from in the state, there is absolutely no way that you can have a boring Utah vacation.

If you are looking for some privacy, Southern Utah is a great options t consider. It is usually less visited than other regions, offering you opportunities to take part in activities at your leisure and speed.

Wisconsin

The Northwoods of Wisconsin is a winter wonderland for outdoor sports lovers boasting trails for almost every winter activity under the sun. in particular, you’ll want to make a stopover at Hayward in Sawyer County, a small town with lots of personalities, as well as the largest fleet of snow grooming gear that you will ever encounter in the country.

This small town has over 600 miles of trails for your snowmobile just waiting to be explored. If cycling is more your speed, then you will not be disappointed by the neighboring town Cable, which has a variety of bike trails to explore.

Colorado

Colorado is the ultimate skiing destination for anyone that wants to travel during winter. Colorado has a nice mix of ski resorts that range from luxurious ones to super budget-friendly ones, which makes it a great destination for travelers from all walks of life.

Aspen Snowmass is consistently rated as one of the best destinations in Colorado. This region boasts 4 mountains to ski from, namely, Buttermilk, Aspen Mountain, Snowmass, and Aspen Highlands. Other great areas to consider during your winter trip include Breckenridge which has more than 180 ski trails and Vail.

Final thoughts

While sun and sand definitely have their appeal and rightful place in the holiday and retreat hierarchy. However, once you have been there and done that a few times, you may just want to try something different, which is where winter travel comes in. And if you don’t feel like traveling to another cold destination, simply escape your winter blues and opt for a sunny destination abroad instead.

But there is something to be said about a winter trip that cannot be replicated: the blankets and blankets of snow, the tranquil and crisp feel of the bitter cold against your skin, donning layers of your favorite warm clothing and mittens, and lots of adventure sports. So go ahead, give winter travel to these US destinations a chance and you won’t regret it.

