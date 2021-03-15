ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team faced Southern Virginia University for the second time this season but this time left with a victory. Haley Bullis scored the game-winning goal in the second overtime period of the match.

St. Mary’s College – 2, Southern Virginia – 1

How it Happened

The Seahawks faced a lot on their defensive end in the first half. The Knights outshot the Seahawks, 12-1. Gabby Manning held her own in goal with six saves in the first half. The two teams entered halftime with a score of 0-0.

held her own in goal with six saves in the first half. The two teams entered halftime with a score of 0-0. In the 61st minute, the Knights found the back of the net off of Sydney Lile’s shot. The Knights outshot the Seahawks again in the second half, 10-7. Manning faced six shots after Southern Virginia’s goal, five of them were saved. Finally, in the 81st minute, Maddie Schwarz was put on the line for a penalty kick. Schwarz found the back of the net, bringing the match to a tie, 1-1.

was put on the line for a penalty kick. Schwarz found the back of the net, bringing the match to a tie, 1-1. Bullis, Diana Clay , and Megan Tazza all fired off a shot each with the clock reaching 90 minutes. Manning kept the Seahawks in the game with a final save at the end of the second half bringing the two teams into overtime minutes.

, and all fired off a shot each with the clock reaching 90 minutes. Manning kept the Seahawks in the game with a final save at the end of the second half bringing the two teams into overtime minutes. St. Mary’s College held up defensively, facing five shots from Southern Virginia. Manning made a crucial save keeping the team in the game. The first ten-minute overtime did not produce a victor, taking the match into double overtime.

Four minutes into the second overtime, Katie Longmore fired off a shot that was saved by Manning. The Seahawks found an offensive rival, with Hannah Spinks taking a shot which was saved by the Knights. Finally, in the 110th minute, Bullis fired off a perfectly placed shot that was assisted by Tazza.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Boxscore

The Knights outshot the Seahawks this evening, 30-12. Manning played a great game with 14 saves total, compared to Southern Virginia’s five saves.

Schwarz’s goal this evening is her first of the season, while Bullis now has recorded her second of the 2021 season.

Up Next for the Seahawks

March 17 vs. Neumann University | 4:00 PM | Jamie L. Roberts Stadium

Like this: Like Loading...