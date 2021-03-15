ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team faced Southern Virginia University for the second time this season but this time left with a victory. Haley Bullis scored the game-winning goal in the second overtime period of the match.
St. Mary’s College – 2, Southern Virginia – 1
How it Happened
- The Seahawks faced a lot on their defensive end in the first half. The Knights outshot the Seahawks, 12-1. Gabby Manning held her own in goal with six saves in the first half. The two teams entered halftime with a score of 0-0.
- In the 61st minute, the Knights found the back of the net off of Sydney Lile’s shot. The Knights outshot the Seahawks again in the second half, 10-7. Manning faced six shots after Southern Virginia’s goal, five of them were saved. Finally, in the 81st minute, Maddie Schwarz was put on the line for a penalty kick. Schwarz found the back of the net, bringing the match to a tie, 1-1.
- Bullis, Diana Clay, and Megan Tazza all fired off a shot each with the clock reaching 90 minutes. Manning kept the Seahawks in the game with a final save at the end of the second half bringing the two teams into overtime minutes.
- St. Mary’s College held up defensively, facing five shots from Southern Virginia. Manning made a crucial save keeping the team in the game. The first ten-minute overtime did not produce a victor, taking the match into double overtime.
- Four minutes into the second overtime, Katie Longmore fired off a shot that was saved by Manning. The Seahawks found an offensive rival, with Hannah Spinks taking a shot which was saved by the Knights. Finally, in the 110th minute, Bullis fired off a perfectly placed shot that was assisted by Tazza.
Inside the Boxscore
- The Knights outshot the Seahawks this evening, 30-12. Manning played a great game with 14 saves total, compared to Southern Virginia’s five saves.
- Schwarz’s goal this evening is her first of the season, while Bullis now has recorded her second of the 2021 season.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- March 17 vs. Neumann University | 4:00 PM | Jamie L. Roberts Stadium