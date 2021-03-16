Historic St. Mary’s City (HSMC) is happy to announce its plans to open its great outdoors (and indoors) to the public for the 2021 season on Friday, March 26. The outdoor living history museum will be open Tuesday—Saturday, 10 a.m.—4 p.m. Tickets may be purchased on the day of arrival at either the Shop at Farthing’s Ordinary or the Visitor Center. Paths walking through the reconstructed areas are included in the admission cost.

The museum is located in St. Mary’s County, Maryland and offers visitors an opportunity to learn of Maryland’s diverse history, visit reconstructed buildings on their original locations, and learn of the connections between the past and the present, all while walking through roughly two-miles of scenic and serene paths.

HSMC is asking visitors of the museum to follow safety guidelines as directed by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. It is important to maintain the state’s commitment to social distancing and adhere to these guidelines so that we can work to ensure safety for both the staff and guests.

The list includes, but is not limited to the following:

Face masks are required in all indoor spaces, as well as in marked “Face Mask Zones” on the outdoor grounds.

Visitors are asked to maintain a safe distance of at least six feet between their group and employees and other visitors nearby while at HSMC. When it is not possible to maintain physical distancing, guests are required to wear a face mask.

General admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, students are $6, and children 5 and younger are free. Discounted admission is available through the IMLS program, Museums For All. To view all museums associated with the program, or to find out more information about Museums For All, visit Museums4All.org

Historic St. Mary’s City is a museum of living history and archaeology on the site of Maryland’s first capital in beautiful, tidewater Southern Maryland. For more information about the museum contact the Visitor Center at 240-895-4990, visit www.HSMCdigsHistory.org.

