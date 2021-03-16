(March 15, 2021) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will begin work this week on a project to enhance safety as well as bicycle/pedestrian access along MD 5 (Point Lookout Road) between Camp Brown Road and the causeway of Point Lookout State Park in St. Mary’s County. The $24 million project is part of Governor Larry Hogan’s $1.97 billion investment in highways and bridges.

“This work will improve infrastructure along one of Maryland’s most beautiful and historic routes in St. Mary’s County,” Governor Larry Hogan said. “The project is another example of our commitment to enhance safety and access for residents and visitors across the state.”

“Point Lookout State Park is one of Maryland’s natural treasures, and MD 5 is the only roadway entrance to the park,” MDOT Secretary Greg Slater said. “These improvements, coordinated with our partners at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, will provide better and safer access for pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers who come to Point Lookout to enjoy recreation and leisure time.”

“Point Lookout State Park’s beautiful and historic location on a peninsula between the Chesapeake Bay and the Potomac River makes this road project essential for thousands of park visitors,” Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said. “We appreciate the Maryland Department of Transportation’s partnership in making these improvements which will greatly enhance outdoor recreation for bicyclists, pedestrians and drivers in the region.”

Work being performed as part of the project includes:

transforming the current 10-foot-wide roadway lanes to 11-foot-wide lanes,

adding 6- to 8-foot-wide shoulders in each direction,

installing a 2,800-foot-long hiker-biker path from the Point Lookout Park Ranger station to the causeway, and

performing environmental mitigation and restoration.

“Roadway rehabilitation and widening along this stretch of MD 5 will help reduce the potential for crashes,” MDOT SHA Administrator Tim Smith said. “We are replacing deteriorated asphalt that created unsafe driving conditions with paved shoulders and providing a smoother driving surface. There will also be a wider roadway to better accommodate large recreational vehicles and emergency responders.”

The project is scheduled for completion in summer 2022. Corman Kokosing Construction Inc., of Annapolis Junction, is performing the work, which will be completed predominantly during daytime hours. Drivers are encouraged to stay alert for work crews and changing traffic patterns. MDOT SHA cleared and relocated utility lines for the project in mid-2020. Learn more about the project here.

The Point Lookout Road project is an example of the important work being performed by MDOT SHA during the COVID-19 emergency while maintaining a focus on the health and safety of our team and the general public. MDOT SHA works to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews and our customers. Drivers are reminded to stay alert, focus on driving, and look for reduced speed limits, as well as other driving pattern changes.

