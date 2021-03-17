PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – March 17, 2021 – Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera issued an amended administrative order expanding statewide judiciary operations in light of the COVID-19 emergency on Feb. 16, 2021. Effective March 15, 2021, the court shall return to Phase IV operations. In Phase IV, courts are open to the public and will resume non-jury trials and contested hearings in criminal, civil, family and juvenile matters. Jury trials shall resume commencing April 26, 2021.

The courthouse will continue restrictions to limit the concentration of individuals and allow social distancing, consistent with state and federal guidance. The Administrative Orders explaining Phase IV and the continued courthouse restrictions can be viewed on the Maryland Judiciary website at https://mdcourts.gov/coronavirusorders and the Circuit Court for Calvert County website at http://circuitcourt.co.cal.md.us.

Mark S. Chandlee, the Administrative Judge of the Calvert County Circuit Court, has determined that all currently scheduled matters in the Calvert County Circuit Court will remain as scheduled. Jury trials will resume Monday, April 26, 2021. All hearings will be heard in person at the Calvert County Circuit Courthouse. The Circuit Court will rule on any requests for conversions to remote hearings and continuances on a case-by-case basis.

Under Judge Chandlee’s Administrative Order, any individual seeking to enter the Circuit Court shall undergo the court’s screening protocol, which includes a contactless thermal temperature check, screening questionnaire and any follow-up questions deemed appropriate. Additionally, all individuals entering or traveling through the courthouse are required to wear a face mask or covering. Furthermore, all individuals are required to practice proper social distancing while in the courthouse and follow instructions from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputies and bailiffs of the courthouse.

Court offices are fully staffed. Essential court personnel will be available to the public by telephone between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Maryland Electronic Court (MDEC) continues to be available for electronic filing and is required to be used for all MDEC counties. For pleadings not required to be filed electronically, filings will be received by mail and may be received via the drop box installed in front of the courthouse. Appointments are preferred to allow for social distancing at public counters.

Any questions or concerns relative to cases or proceedings should be directed to:

· Circuit Court: 410-535-1600

· District Court: 443-550-6700

Calvert County Government continues to take precautionary measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 and limit the number of people infected. Residents, employees and media are encouraged to monitor Calvert County’s virtual resource center for updates and information resources: www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Coronavirus.

