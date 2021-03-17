Baltimore, MD – The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) is conducting a series of virtual town halls to encourage all Marylanders to protect themselves, their families and communities by getting vaccinated against COVID-19 when they become eligible. Produced in partnership with Telemundo and Radio One, the town halls will offer interactive, live opportunities for Marylanders to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccines and Maryland’s vaccination plan.

“These town halls enable us to provide information to Marylanders directly, while hearing from community leaders whom our citizens trust,” said MDH Acting Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “By using these broadly accessible channels—especially as we reach more underserved and vulnerable Marylanders—we can ensure more people will get the information they need to take action and get vaccinated.”

The town halls support GoVAX, the state’s grassroots public outreach and equity campaign to promote COVID-19 vaccine confidence. All town halls will feature GoVAX Ambassadors and will provide a mix of medical professionals, subject matter experts and community advocates on each panel to address a broad spectrum of questions. The town halls are open for all Marylanders to participate in real time and will last 45 minutes to an hour. Each session will be reposted for later access.

The schedule is as follows:

Thurs., March 18 at 6:30 p.m.: Radio One Town Hall

Host: Cheryl Jackson

Panelists: Dr. Jayne Morgan, MD, Clinical Director of the Covid Task Force at the Piedmont Healthcare Corporation in Atlanta, GA Dr. Mark Martin, PhD, MBA, Deputy Director, Office of Minority Health and Health Disparities, Maryland Department of Health Bryan Mroz, Assistant Secretary, Maryland Department of Health



Event access:

PraiseDC:

KYSDC:

MyMajicDC:

Tues., March 30 at 6:30 p.m.: Radio One Town Hall

Host: DJ Persia

Panelists: Dr. Jayne Morgan, MD, Clinical Director of the Covid Task Force at the Piedmont Healthcare Corporation in Atlanta, GA Dr. Freeman Hrabowski, PhD, President, University of Maryland, Baltimore County Dr. Jinlene Chan, MD, Acting Deputy Secretary of Public Health and Chief Medical Officer, Maryland Department of Health



Event access: Check https://www.facebook.com/MDHealthDept for link updates prior to the event.

To date, Maryland has administered more than 1.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, contributing to more than 710,000 Marylanders being fully vaccinated statewide.

For the most recent Maryland COVID-19 vaccine data, visit coronavirus.maryland.gov.

