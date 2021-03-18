Remi is a handsome 11-year-old senior beagle boy ISO his forever home. The first thing you notice about Remi is his happy, friendly personality. He loves being around people and other dogs. He adores humans who give unlimited pets, scratches, belly rubs, and cuddles.

Remi has some arthritis but it does not hold him back. He wants to be right where the action is. Remi is always ready to go for a short walk or stroll about the backyard. He’s a typical beagle when it comes to his love of sniffing and exploring. He would enjoy a fenced yard and a canine companion in his forever home.

Remi has almost finished with his vetting and is ready to find a forever home.

You can see and read more about Remi by visiting his web page through this link: http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vIndividualCurrentDog.aspx?dogid=69912

If you are interested in adopting Remi or another senior beagle send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

