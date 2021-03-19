1 in 3 (29%) say alcohol companies market their drinks too aggressively.

1 in 5 have bought booze in bulk to save money.

36% say alcohol is part of their weekly grocery shop.

GreenhouseTreatment.com, a leading provider of addiction treatment, conducted a survey of 3,000drinkers, revealing that nearly 1 in 5 (16%) Marylanders believe low alcoholic drink prices contribute to drinking problems in their community. This issue may be a particular concern during the pandemic, considering many people have faced challenging life adjustments, economic struggles, and emotional difficulties as a result of the coronavirus, which brings to the discussion the Covid ‘Cocktail Crisis’.

Stress, boredom, and isolation are potential emotional triggers for alcohol consumption – all of which are common feelings experienced by many due to social distancing and lockdown regulations. Combined with low alcohol prices – such as online sales and in-store discounts – this could be a recipe for vulnerable people.

Broken down across the country, Arkansans have the strongest feelings about low alcohol prices contributing to drinking problems in their community, with 50% saying they felt this was the case. Comparatively, just 10% of those in rural Wyoming think low-cost liquor is a contributing factor.

The survey also found that more than two-thirds (68%) of respondents think non-alcoholic beverages, such as mocktails, are too expensive. This could be another reason why some feel low prices of alcoholic drinks are contributing negatively to their community’s drinking problem. Perhaps more people would be inclined to order non-alcoholic alternatives if there was less of a price discrepancy between their alcoholic counterparts.

Despite the fact that 14.1 million American adults (aged 18+) had alcohol use disorders in 2019, as well as the fact that alcohol is the most regularly used addictive substance in the United States, the alcohol market still continues to grow. In fact, the US distilled spirits industry spent $345.5 million on broadcast advertising alone in 2019, $107.4 million on magazine advertising, and $27.5 on outdoor advertising. Perhaps this could be part of the reason why 1 in 3 (29%) people think alcohol companies market their drinks too aggressively, according to a survey by GreenhouseTreatment.com.

More than 1 in 3 (36%) people surveyed say alcohol is part of their weekly grocery shop, which could suggest the low cost makes it more affordable for regular consumption if some are consuming it on a weekly basis. Additionally, 18% of respondents say they buy alcohol in bulk in order to save money.

Lastly, the research revealed that more than 1 in 10 (16%) drinkers admit to having bought alcohol at the store purely because there was a special offer, even if they had no intention of buying it before getting there.

