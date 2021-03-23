PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – March 22, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation (CCPR) will host their inaugural Pickleball Tournament on Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2. Games will be held at Hallowing Point Park, located at 4755 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick, and Cove Point Park, located at 750 Cove Point Road in Lusby.

The tournament will be run by CCPR staff and pickleball instructors Eric White and Robin Martin. Events will consist of women’s and men’s doubles on Saturday and mixed doubles on Sunday. Medals will be awarded for first, second and third place in each age group.

Players must register by April 16. Registration costs $60 for one day or $75 for both days. To register online, please visit webtrac.co.cal.md.us and use the following activity numbers:

· Ages 19-49: Activity #442855

· Ages 50-59: Activity #442856

· Ages 60-69: Activity #442857

· Ages 70 and older: Activity #442858

Proceeds from the tournament benefit the Therman Gray Memorial Scholarship. Calvert County Parks & Recreation operates this program in memory of the late Therman Gray, a former Calvert County Government employee who was active in working with and mentoring Calvert County’s youth. The scholarship helps those who wish to participate in Parks & Recreation programs but lack the funds to do so by subsidizing program costs. The program also encourages young adults to pursue a career in the field of parks and recreation through a continuing education scholarship.

Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. Players use a wooden paddle to hit a plastic whiffle ball on a badminton court over a tennis sized net.

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation strives to enhance the health, economy and well-being of the Calvert County community through sustainable practices, leisure opportunities and environmental stewardship. For more information about Parks & Recreation facilities and programs, visit online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/ParksandRecreation.

