PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – March 26, 2021 – Calvert County will establish a Veterans Affairs Commission to advise the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) on programs, policies and initiatives affecting the lives of Calvert County veterans. The BOCC unanimously approved the measure establishing the volunteer commission during their Tuesday, March 23, 2021 regular meeting.

“Calvert County has strong and proud ties to the military, and we are pleased to establish this commission so that we can better serve those who have served our nation,” said BOCC President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance.

Once formed, the commission will work with the community to promote and expand existing veteran support and services within the county. The commission will also be tasked with providing assistance, guidance and information to businesses and other public entities to ensure adequate representation of veterans in employment, education, training and public programs throughout Calvert County.

The BOCC will appoint nine voting members to serve three-year volunteer terms, with a limit of three consecutive full terms. Voting members must be veterans honorably separated from military service. Voting members will consist of one business owner, one educator or educational administrator, one representative from each of the four American Legion posts in Calvert County and three at-large members.

The Veterans Affairs Commission will meet monthly and provide, at minimum, an annual report to the BOCC. Those interested in serving may complete an application form through the Volunteer Boards and Commissions webpage at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/GetInvolved.

Formation of the Veterans Affairs Commission is part of the board’s continuing effort to ensure that positive and impactful support and services are available for Calvert County veterans. The Department of Community Resources will support the commission.

The Board of County Commissioners has established over 50 boards, commissions and committees that offer Calvert County citizens an avenue to actively participate in local government. A list of all volunteer boards and commissions and current vacancies is available online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/GetInvolved.

