ANNAPOLIS. Md. – More and more people are turning to faith-based groups for help during the pandemic. In Maryland and other East Coast states, one organization is offering funding for faith-based community projects that address urgent needs and disparities from the impact of the health crisis.

The American Heart Association is awarding grants to religious groups with business models that help at-risk communities with poverty, food insecurity, and other social issues that impact health outcomes.

In an online forum about the new grant, the Rev. Leroy Miles of ENON Tabernacle Baptist Church in Philadelphia presented his church’s annual “Know Your Numbers” health screening day as an example of the kind of projects eligible for the grant.

This year, the day was even more vital as many have missed health screenings during the pandemic.

“We set up in our parking lot and persons drove through,” said Miles. “They were able to receive a take-home colon screening kit, HIV screenings. And our nurses’ ministry, they are doing blood-pressure checks.”

Applications for the Faith-Based Accelerator are open until April 30 and available to places of worship along the East Coast. Go to empoweredtoserve.org for more information.

Bishop Abraham Shanklin is the executive director of the Center for Transformation church in Hanover, Maryland.

He has been emphasizing forming more partnerships to help church members with feelings of isolation. Those partnerships led to a food-distribution service – another model for funding.

“That’s why we were able to feed 1,200 people per week,” said Shanklin, “and continue to do that having distributed over 50,000 pounds of food because of local partnerships.”

People facing hunger insecurity in Maryland skyrocketed during the pandemic. The Maryland Food Bank reported providing 51 million meals between March of 2020 and February 2021, an 88% increase over the previous year.

The Faith-Based Accelerator grants total $105,000.

Like this: Like Loading...