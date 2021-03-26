PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – Communities surrounding the Outlying Field Webster are advised that low-altitude helicopter and general aviation aircraft flight test events are scheduled to take place on March 27 and March 29, 2021 from 9 a.m.–noon Saturday, March 27, and 2-6 p.m. Monday, March 29.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information call the Pax River toll-free Noise Hotline at 1-866-819-9028.

