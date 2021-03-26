The thing that makes online casinos so much fun is the fact that there are so many different games available to all players in so many different varieties and themes. Online casinos, while different to traditional land based casinos, have all the same games on offer but even more on top of it.

Online casinos are making waves in the gambling world taking advantage of technology and finding new and innovative ways to keep players interested and entertained, as well as encouraging newer and younger players to get involved by introducing games that would interest them or spins on games that will be more enticing to them.

As a new player or someone who hasn’t visited an online casino before, the decision to not only choose a casino, but also a game that will make you money, can be particularly difficult because there are so many different options to choose from. This is why sites like Japan 101 have provided a few suggestions for the best casinos for new players, like the ones here . Without further ado, here are the casino games you should play to make money.

What is house edge?

When it comes to playing at a casino, many people are far too focused on the winning aspect of the game to remember that running a casino is actually a business, and an expensive on at that, and they need to pay for all their expenses and make a profit on top of that. They make all of this money through what is called the house edge.

The house edge is the percentage of what the casino will make back, over time, on a specific game, and directly correlates to the payback or return to player percentage it. For example, if the RTP is 98% then the house edge will be 2% and the casino will make 2% of what is bet on that specific game over a period of time.

When choosing games in order to make money, you want to choose a game that has the lowest house edge, or rather the best chances of you winning. These games are typically all table games.

Blackjack

Blackjack is a very basic and simple card game in which the objective is to get a number as close or 21 as possible without going over 21 or having a lower number than the dealer. The odds of winning at blackjack are quite high for a casino game, coming in at around 49% which is almost a 50/50 chance of winning.

To the untrained eye, blackjack may seem like a game of chance but once you get to know the game und understand it, you will discover that it is more a game of skill that requires strategy and practice to win effectively. Therefore, because it require skill and strategy, by practicing and learning, you will be able to increase you odds of winning.

Roulette

Roulette is another table game which will offer players much better odds of winning. Roulette is a game played with a wheel that has 38 numbers on it. The number are either red or black, and two will be green. Essentially you bet on a number and if the ball falls on the number which you have bet on, you win. You could also bet on a colour and if it lands on your colour of choice you will win too.

This means that when playing roulette, you can have literally a 50/50 chance of winning. Although when betting with such an easy win the pay-out might not be so great. If you bet on groups of number however, you can increase the pay-out but you will decrease your chances of winning. Essentially, you can just use statistics to make an informed decision on which you would like to bet on.

Craps

Craps is another one of the most popular games to play when your goal is to win, because again, it has and almost 50% chance of winning. Craps is a game played with dice and you basically have to bet on the outcome of the roll. You don’t have to bet on what the number will be but you could bet that the roller will hit a different number before they hit their own number, or you could bet that the roller will win or lose on their first roll. The possibilities are endless, making it possibly the best game to play when trying to make money.

Like this: Like Loading...