WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) joined Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony G. Brown, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone in announcing $68,817,875 in American Rescue Plan funding to expand capacity at Community Health Centers (CHCs) throughout Maryland for COVID-19 vaccine distribution and expand access to equitable, affordable and high-quality health care beyond the pandemic.

The Delegation also announced additional funding to expand maternal health services and support medical research across Maryland.

“Help from the American Rescue Plan has arrived in Maryland to speed up COVID-19 vaccine distribution in underserved and hard-to-reach communities throughout our state,” the lawmakers said. “This new infusion of federal funding will also help strengthen the capacity of CHCs to deliver critical health care services beyond this pandemic.”

“We also are proud to announce additional federal investments in maternal health care, medical research, and frontline Community Health Centers as they provide life-saving care to Maryland’s most vulnerable residents,” the Delegation added. “These important investments represent a tremendous step forward in our effort to eliminate systemic health disparities – which have been magnified and exacerbated by the pandemic – and to expand access to quality, affordable care. Our Delegation will continue to secure additional resources that improve health outcomes and services for Marylanders, regardless of their race or ethnicity, income or zip code.”

American Rescue Plan Funding includes:

$10,106,750 for Baltimore Medical System, Inc. (Baltimore)

$8,898,500 for Chase Brexton Health Services, Inc. (Baltimore)

$7,832,625 for The Community Clinic, Inc. (Silver Spring)

$7,397,875 for Three Lower Counties Community Services, Inc. (Salisbury)

$5,995,375 for Total Health Care, Inc. (Baltimore)

$5,483,375 for Choptank Community Health System, Inc. (Denton)

$4,172,875 for Greater Baden Medical Service Inc. (Brandywine)

$3,085,000 for Tri-State Community Health Center (Hancock)

$2,445,250 for Health Care For The Homeless, Inc. (Baltimore)

$1,991,625 for Mobile Medical Care, Inc. (Bethesda)

$1,901,250 for West Cecil Health Center, Inc. (Conowingo)

$1,745,500 for Walnut Street Community Health Center Inc. (Hagerstown)

$1,696,125 for Park West Health Systems, Inc. (Baltimore)

$1,679,125 for Western Maryland Health Care Corporation (Oakland)

$1,576,125 for City of Frederick (Frederick)

$1,518,375 for Family Health Centers of Baltimore, Inc. (Baltimore)

$1,292,125 for Owensville Primary Care, Inc. (West River)

Additional funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services includes:

$2,964,467 for the Maryland Department of Health to reduce infant and maternal mortality rates and improve the delivery of care for expectant mothers.

$658,587 for the University of Maryland, Baltimore to study the impacts of COVID-19 on child health, obesity, and health disparities.

$1,209,991 for Western Maryland Health Care Corporation (Cumberland)

$2,230,582 for Choptank Community Health System, Inc. (Eastern Shore)

$2,787,294 for Greater Baden Medical Service Inc. (Capitol Heights)

$4,107,034 for The Community Clinic, Inc. (Silver Spring)

$3,123,867 for Total Health Care, Inc. (Baltimore)

$2,830,641 for Health Care For The Homeless, Inc. (Baltimore)

$2,014,893 for Park West Health Systems, Inc. (Baltimore)

$1,761,502 for Chase Brexton Health Services, Inc. (Baltimore)

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maryland Delegation has secured millions of federal dollars for CHCs – including $9 million to support community health centers in Western Maryland and Baltimore.

The lawmakers previously announced more than $2.7 million for maternal and child health services and critical COVID-19 research at the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

Like this: Like Loading...