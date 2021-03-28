BRISTOL, Tenn. — NASCAR has postponed its Cup Series dirt race at Bristol until 4 p.m. Monday, citing overnight heavy rainfall and local flood warnings, safety concerns, and a menacing Sunday forecast at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The historic Food City Dirt Race, an event that will mark the first time NASCAR’s Cup Series races on dirt in 51 years, was originally scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on FOX. The race will be delayed a day and is scheduled to air on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The Truck Series race, the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt, will now take place before the Cup race on Monday at …

