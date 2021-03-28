Upper Marlboro, MD- Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced today that Deputy Chief Malik Aziz from Dallas, Texas has been selected as the next Interim Chief of Police for Prince George’s County Police Department.

Aziz began his distinguished career with the Dallas Police Department as a patrol officer in 1992. Most recently, he has served in the role of Deputy Chief since 2012.

“I am honored to have been selected to lead the Prince George’s County Police Department, and I want to thank County Executive Alsobrooks for this opportunity to serve the Prince George’s County community,” said Deputy Chief Aziz. “Community policing and reducing crime are one and the same, because policing is a public service. I promise to be a Chief that will be approachable, highly visible and willing to listen to the officers of this Department and the community, producing the kind of police service that this community expects and deserves.”

Interim Chief Hector Velez has been leading the department in Prince George’s County since July of 2020.

“It’s been a pleasure continuing to serve the community I love in this capacity,” said Interim Chief Velez. “Malik Aziz will have my full support as he transitions into the department.”

The hiring of the next police chief is the culmination of an exhaustive nine-month nationwide search that included the input of civic and community leaders as well as the residents of Prince George’s County.

Velez will continue to serve as Interim Chief until Aziz assumes his new role on May 9th.

