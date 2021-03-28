The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for… Southern Anne Arundel County in central Maryland… St. Marys County in southern Maryland… Calvert County in southern Maryland… Southeastern Prince Georges County in central Maryland… Eastern Charles County in southern Maryland… King George County in central Virginia… Until 800 PM EDT.

At 705 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Waldorf to near Colonial Beach, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles.

Locations impacted include…

Waldorf, Lexington Park, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, La Plata,

Chesapeake Beach, King George, Leonardtown, Dahlgren, Prince

Frederick, Piney Point, Tall Timbers, Saint Inigoes Creek, Popes

Creek, Hallowing Point, Saint Leonard Creek, Town Creek, Sheridan

Point, Saint Clements Bay, Saint Marys City and Greenwell State

Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior ro

Like this: Like Loading...