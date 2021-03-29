WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05), along with Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin, released the following statement regarding the announcement of the Indian Head Naval Surface Warfare Center’s (NSWC IHD) partnership with National Armaments Consortium, a group of 900 companies, academic institutions, engineers, and technologists, to accelerate breakthroughs in energetics research over the next six to ten years.

Congressman Hoyer was instrumental in the passage of legislation to authorize these kinds of partnerships. NSWC IHD is the leader in ordnance, energetics, and explosive ordnance disposal solutions, focusing on energetics research, development, testing, evaluation, in-service support, manufacturing, and disposal.

“Southern Maryland is a national leader in energetics research, and we are proud to support the important work being done at Indian Head,” said the lawmakers. “We are encouraged by this partnership forged to develop new technologies and solve some of the toughest challenges facing our military in this field. Thanks to our support of the CITE Act, which supports the creation of public-private partnerships between industry and Department of Defense labs.

This new agreement will leverage the assets of the Naval Surface Warfare Center to conduct research and development, prototyping, engineering development, acquisition, and production, and will make use of the recently completed Velocity Center at the College of Southern Maryland. This partnership is an important step to ensuring that Maryland maintains its technological edge in the field of energetics and will help our Navy complete its vital mission.”

