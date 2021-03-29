Budds Creek, MD- Defending Limited Late Model track champion Derick Quade took his first win of the season in last Saturday night’s 25-lap divisional main at Potomac Speedway. The win for Quade, worth $1500, came in his brand new Longhorn no.74 and would be his 25th career Limited feature win.

Quade would wrestle the lead from Walker Arthur on the 9th circuit and then romp to a relatively easy win. “We knew at the last practice session we had a good car so we didn’t have to change anything when we got here tonight.” Quade stated in victory lane. “The track was the best I’ve seen it in a while and a big thanks to all the sponsors and crew for their support.” Arthur hung on for second with, Sam Archer, Billy Tucker and Chuck Bowie.

In the companion 20-lap RUSH Crate Late Model feature, defending track champion Jeremy Pilkerton collected his first win of the season. Pilkerton snared the lead from Austin Bussler on the 10th lap and would run off uncontested in scoring his 4th career class win aboard his Rocket no.8. “With the way the track was tonight I knew we’d have our hands full, but we had a great car and this is an awesome win for us.” Bussler, Megan Mann, Amanda Robinson and Mike Raleigh trailed at the finish.

In support class action, PJ Hatcher kept his win streak in tact with his 8th consecutive 16-lap Street Stock score, Austin Lathroum broke through for his first career Potomac feature win in the 15-lap Hobby Stock main, Dominic King grabbed the 15-lap U-Car triumph with Greg Mattingly taking a flag to flag win in the 15-lap Strictly Stock contest.

Limited Late Model feature finish

Derick Quade, Walker Arthur, Sam Archer, Billy Tucker, Chuck Bowie, Todd Plummer, Wayne Bryant, Richard Culver, Cody Stamp, Brandon Long, Jonny Oliver, Cory Higgs, Carl Vaughn DNS-Chuck Cox

RUSH Crate Late Model feature finish

Jeremy Pilkerton, Austin Bussler, Megan Mann, Amanda Robinson, Mike Raleigh, Ed Pope Jr, Timmy Booth DNS-Ben Scott

Street Stock feature finish

PJ Hatcher, Deuce Wright, Stevie Gingery, Marty Hanbury, Cory Hanson, Ben Pirner, Mike Bladen, Hank Stonestreet

Hobby Stock feature finish

Austin Lathroum, Billy Crouse, Hilton Pickeral, Troy Kassiris, Buddy Dunagan, Stephen Suite, Mikey Latham, Mason Hanson DNS-Colin Long, Greg Morgan, Owen Lacey

Amazing moment…I have had the privilege of interviewing this young man’s grandfather and father. I have the feeling that this will be the first of many…congrats on a great run last night Austin Lathroum!!? -Doug Watson

U-Car feature finish

Dominic King, Matt Popish, Seth Hood, Joey Suite, Mackenzie Smith, Faith Lacey, Kristy Whitehouse, John Burch, Kaitlyn Inscoe, Jason Penn, Brook Bowles, Ashley Stansell, Emily Quade, Richard Inscoe, Hunter Billmyer, Shelby Beale, Lonnie Hobday

Strictly Stock feature finish

Greg Mattingly, Nabil Guffey, Casey Sheckles, John Hardesty, Justin Hatcher, Brian Johnson, Cameron Harris, Travis Dye, Scooter Tippett, Natalie Davis, Jim Hardesty, Jim Smith, Tim Steele, Richard Gibson

