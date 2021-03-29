LEONARDTOWN, MD – Starting on Maryland Day, March 25, 2021, St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point, Maryland, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum in Piney Point, Maryland, and the Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown, Maryland, switched operational schedule over to summer hours. From March 25, 2021, through Oct. 31, 2021, all three museums will be open daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi, which operates from St. Clement’s Island Museum to St. Clements Island State Park, will now be available daily starting March 25, 2021. Interested guests should always call the museum at 301-769-2222 before visiting to check on water taxi operations, as adverse weather or other extenuating circumstances may prevent the boat from operating.

“We are extremely pleased to reopen the water taxi for a full season of cruising to the island following operational interruptions due to pandemic shutdowns at the beginning of 2020,” says Karen Stone, Manager of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. “Being one of our most popular attractions for locals and out of town visitors alike, the water taxi allows guests a rare opportunity to get out on the water and enjoy one of St. Mary’s County’s best assets – our beautiful waters!.”

At Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, brand-new exhibits and sweeping vistas of the Potomac await visitors at the museum and historic park. It is preferred if guests call 301-994-1471 before visiting to schedule a tour slot as walk-up visitation is limited at this time.

In addition to regular hours of operation, the Old Jail Museum in downtown Leonardtown is also open during Leonardtown First Fridays on the first Friday of each month until 7 p.m. or during other special hours during all Leonardtown Town events.

All three museum locations feature museum stores well-stocked with a variety of items, including local handicrafts, books, toys, Maryland-themed items, apparel, souvenirs and much more.

For more information, please visit Museums.StMarysMD.com.

