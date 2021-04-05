LEONARDTOWN, MD – Tuesday, March 30, 2021, Commissioners of St. Mary’s County approved the St. Mary’s County Hotel Relief Fund II, Restaurant Relief Fund III and the Online Sales and Telework Fund. St. Mary’s County recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused economic hardship for many businesses. To provide local relief from this hardship, St. Mary’s County has activated three relief funds.

The Hotel Relief Fund II will have a maximum budget of $189,787. The maximum award per grantee is $25,000.

Grants may be used for

Normal operating costs, such as rent, payroll, job training, taxes, debt service or similar costs

Purchase of PPE, sanitization services or other COVID-19 related supplies

Lodging establishments must be engaged in activities in accordance with NAICS Code 721110 (Hotels (except Casino Hotels) and Motels or 721191 (Bed-and-breakfast Inns) and if a part of a franchise with multiple locations of businesses, are owned by a Maryland franchisee, must demonstrate a need for assistance, be based in St. Mary’s County, be in good standing with the State of Maryland, St. Mary’s County Department of Land Use and Growth Management, Office of the Treasurer and St. Mary’s County Finance Department.

Eligible businesses can submit an online application starting at 3 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021, at https://www.yesstmarysmd.com/hgrants/ Applicants are encouraged to visit the grant portal for more information on required documents, applicant eligibility, and to create a user account before submission of the application.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021.

The Restaurant Relief Fund III will have a maximum budget of $471,443. The maximum award per grantee is $12,000.

Foodservice establishments must be engaged in activities in accordance with NAICS Code 722320, 7224 or 7225, must demonstrate a need for assistance, be based in St. Mary’s County, be in good standing with the State of Maryland, St. Mary’s County Department of Land Use and Growth Management and Office of the Treasurer.

Grants may be used for

Working capital, such as rent, payroll and job training

Purchase of equipment and services to expand outdoor dining, such as tents, heaters, warmers, and carts

Infrastructure improvements, such as HVAC system upgrades

Technology to support carry out and delivery

Purchase of PPE and disposable food containers and utensils

Sanitization services

Eligible businesses can submit an online application starting at 3 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021, at https://www.yesstmarysmd.com/rgrants/ Applicants are encouraged to visit the grant portal for more information on required documents, applicant eligibility, and to create a user account before submission of the application.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021.

The Online Sales and Telework Fund will have a maximum budget of $9,487. The maximum award per grantee is $3,159.

Small businesses must be based in St. Mary’s County, be in good standing with the State of Maryland, St. Mary’s County Department of Land Use and Growth Management and Office of the Treasurer, have been established prior to March 9, 2020, currently be in operation, and not have more than 20 total employees excluding the owner.

Grants may be used for

Expenses incurred to establish or expand online sales and/or telework during COVID (after March 2020).

Eligible businesses can apply for the Online Sales and Telework Fund by contacting St. Mary’s Chamber at rfleming@smcchamber.com starting April 1, 2021.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. May 1, 2021.

If you have any questions regarding any of the grant funds, please contact Kellie Hinkle, Deputy Director Kellie.Hinkle@StMarysMD.com 240-925-7178.

