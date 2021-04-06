The Cove Fish Market

82 Drury Drive

LaPlata, MD

240-776-4262

If you are looking for fresh fish and seafood, you need to pay a visit to The Cove Fish Market in LaPlata. Located on Drury Drive, The Cove Fish Market is a neighborhood, family-owned business.

Owner/operator Tim Carrino told me he researched the area to find what he could bring to the community. He offers fresh fish and seafood. It is good he has an electronic menu board, because the options change from day to day, depending on what is available. When I was there, the fish looked great and included, Salmon, Sea Bass, Snapper, Flounder, Halibut, Arctic Char, Swordfish, Rock Fish and Bronzini. Seafood available included, Shrimp, Snow Crab Legs and Claws, and Scallops. A couple specialty items were Calamari Rings, and Frog Legs.

In addition to the fresh fish in the refrigerated case, Tim also has ready-to-cook options, such as, Crab Cakes and Sesame-crusted Ahi Tuna. I hear his crab cakes are fabulous, and that will be my next purchase!

If you are looking for lunch or dinner, check out his Quick Eats, which are ready-made items. The day I was there, he had Ceviche, Crab-Deviled Eggs, Tuna Poke, Lobster Roll, and Pineapple-Jalapeno Tuna Sandwich. Tim is working on setting up an area with tables, where you can sit and enjoy your Quick Eats. Keep an eye out for that addition.

I think it is brave to begin a business during these difficult times, and I am happy to see The Cove Fish Market brings something new (and delicious) to the neighborhood!

The Cove Fish Market hours:

Monday – 11:00am to 6:00pm

Tuesday – Closed

Wednesday through Friday – 11:00am to 6:00pm

Saturday – 11:00am to 4:00pm

Sunday – 10:00am to 2:00pm

The Cove Fish Market Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thecovefishmarket

The Cove Fish Market website: https://www.thecovefishmarket.com/

