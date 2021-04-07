President Joseph R. Biden ordered the United States Flag to remain at half-staff in honor of Congressman Alcee Hastings.  The United States Flag will now be returned to full-staff at sunset, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. 

Congressman Hastings passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.  

