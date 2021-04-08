MECHANICSVILLE, MARYLAND (April 7th, 2021) – The 13th Annual Atomizer Racing Injector Door Wars presented by ATI Performance Products is just around the corner. This event will bring the Northeast Outlaw Pro Mods for the first time in 2021 to Maryland International Raceway (MDIR) with 33 possible teams in the competition. Here is a list of the current entries:
Confirmed
- Mike Achenbach
- Jim Bell/ Carl Stevens Team
- Ed Burnley
- John Cozzalli
- Gary Courtier
- Mike Decker
- Matt Deitsch
- Derek Ford
- Mike Guenther
- Gary Hood
- Andy Jensen
- King/ Pilot / Miller Team
- Marc Meaors / Carl Stevens
- Dave Norrris
- Pappas/Marinis Team
- Fred Scriba
- Casey Stemper
- Dwayne Taylor
- Derek Townes
- Mike Walker
- Harold Willett
- Jason White
Maybe
- John Albrecht
- James Beadling
- John Camp
- Anthony DiSomma
- Tom Gray
- Rob Hunnicutt
- Mike Lubeniski
- Fifi Montrond
- Dave Texido
- Chuck Ulsch
- Derek Ward
For more info on the Atomizer Racing Injector Door Wars presented by ATI Performance Products go to RaceMDIR.com
MDIR GUIDELINES:
- Events are open to all spectators, participants, family, and crew, with a maximum of 50% facility capacity.
- All spectators, crew, staff, and participants must wear masks.
- Hand washing/sanitizing must be done on a regular basis.
- The tower will have restricted access and will be limited to essential staff only.
- The crews will be limited on the starting line and front of the staging lanes, with social distancing, extremely enforced. Our security staff and starting line staff will closely monitor this area to prevent unauthorized gathering.
- Our restrooms are equipped with hands-free fixtures. Restrooms will be cleaned, stocked, and sanitized throughout the day or evening. All Pitside portlets will be moved and taken out of service.
- Concessions will be open, and lines will be marked for proper social distancing. The concession stand will follow all guidelines in place for local foodservice businesses.