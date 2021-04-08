MECHANICSVILLE, MARYLAND (April 7th, 2021) – The 13th Annual Atomizer Racing Injector Door Wars presented by ATI Performance Products is just around the corner. This event will bring the Northeast Outlaw Pro Mods for the first time in 2021 to Maryland International Raceway (MDIR) with 33 possible teams in the competition. Here is a list of the current entries:

Confirmed

Mike Achenbach

Jim Bell/ Carl Stevens Team

Ed Burnley

John Cozzalli

Gary Courtier

Mike Decker

Matt Deitsch

Derek Ford

Mike Guenther

Gary Hood

Andy Jensen

King/ Pilot / Miller Team

Marc Meaors / Carl Stevens

Dave Norrris

Pappas/Marinis Team

Fred Scriba

Casey Stemper

Dwayne Taylor

Derek Townes

Mike Walker

Harold Willett

Jason White

Maybe

John Albrecht

James Beadling

John Camp

Anthony DiSomma

Tom Gray

Rob Hunnicutt

Mike Lubeniski

Fifi Montrond

Dave Texido

Chuck Ulsch

Derek Ward

For more info on the Atomizer Racing Injector Door Wars presented by ATI Performance Products go to RaceMDIR.com

MDIR GUIDELINES:

Events are open to all spectators, participants, family, and crew, with a maximum of 50% facility capacity.

All spectators, crew, staff, and participants must wear masks.

Hand washing/sanitizing must be done on a regular basis.

The tower will have restricted access and will be limited to essential staff only.

The crews will be limited on the starting line and front of the staging lanes, with social distancing, extremely enforced. Our security staff and starting line staff will closely monitor this area to prevent unauthorized gathering.

Our restrooms are equipped with hands-free fixtures. Restrooms will be cleaned, stocked, and sanitized throughout the day or evening. All Pitside portlets will be moved and taken out of service.

Concessions will be open, and lines will be marked for proper social distancing. The concession stand will follow all guidelines in place for local foodservice businesses.

