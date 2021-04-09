NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.– The U.S. Navy awarded a $115 million production contract on March 10, 2021, to Northrop Grumman Corporation for the Department of the Navy Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (DoN LAIRCM) systems. This contract award brings the latest version of the DoN LAIRCM system to the Department of Defense fleet aircraft, and some foreign military partners, with installation beginning in 2022.

“DoN LAIRCM is one of the most sophisticated, advanced survivability equipment systems available,” said Marine Corps Col. Tamara Campbell, program manager of the Advanced Tactical Aircraft Protection Systems Program Office (PMA-272). “It’s a combat-proven, life-saving technology that brings our pilots home safely.”

The system enables aircraft to operate in all battlefield threat conditions providing maximum aircraft and aircrew survivability. It defends against surface-to-air infrared missile threats using a high-intensity laser beam that automatically detects, tracks and jams the threat.

DoN LAIRCM was originally fielded as a Headquarters Marine Corps Urgent Universal Needs Statement on Marine Corps CH-53E helicopters in Operation Iraqi Freedom/Operation Enduring Freedom in 2009 and has been deployed on the Navy’s and Joint service rotary and fixed-wing aircraft since.

Like this: Like Loading...