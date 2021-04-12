Budds Creek, MD- Jamie Lathroum scored his first win of the season in last Friday nights 35-lap “Cody Endicott Memorial” Late Model event at Potomac Speedway in the divisions first appearance of the 2021 season. The win for Lathroum, aboard his Kevin Lathroum owned Longhorn no.6, was worth $3000 and would mark his 17th career Late Model win at Potomac.

Lining up third for the start, Lathroum darted into the lead on the first lap and would eventually pace all 35 circuits. Eventual runner up Kyle Hardy gave chase but was no match as Lathroum zoomed to the popular win. “Our car was pretty good tonight but we still have some bugs to work out with it.” Lathroum stated post race. “Cody and I raced go karts a lot together when we were kids and its an honor to win this race for him and his family.” Jason Miller, Justin Weaver and Sam Archer trailed at the finish. Heats went to Kyle Hardy and Kyle Lear.

Former track champion Chuck Bowie started on the pole and would lead all 20-laps to post his first win of the season in the 20-lap RUSH Crate Late Model feature. Kyle Hardy applied relentless pressure every lap, but would settle for his second runner up performance of the program. “Kyle Hardy is one of the best in the business and to beat him is a great accomplishment for our team.” Defending track champion Jeremy Pilkerton was third with Ed Pope Jr. and Mike Raleigh rounding out the top five. Heats wen to Hardy and Pilkerton.

In support class action, PJ Hatcher scored his 2nd win of the season and 9th in a row in a thrilling 16 lap Street Stock contest, Mikey Latham rolled to his first victory of the season and career 18th in the 15-lap Hobby Stock main, Greg Mattingly drove to his second consecutive and career 12th win in the 15-lap Strictly Stock feature with Justin Bottorf claiming the win in the 15-lap Roadster contest.

Late Model feature finish

Jamie Lathroum, Kyle Hardy, Jason Miller, Justin Weaver, Sam Archer, Todd Plummer, Willie Milliken, Tyler Emory, Kenny Moreland, Brandon Long, Kyle Lear, Joe Petyak DNS- Dale Hollidge

RUSH Crate Late Model feature finish

Chuck Bowie, Kyle Hardy, Jeremy Pilkerton, Ed Pope Jr, Mike Raleigh, Timmy Booth, Ben Scott, Cody Stamp, Megan Mann, Matt Tepper

Street Stock feature finish

PJ Hatcher, Deuce Wright, Stevie Gingery, Cory Hanson, Mike Balden, Ben Pirner DNS- Hank Stonestreet

Hobby Stock feature finish

Mikey Latham, Troy Kassiris, Billy Crouse, Buddy Dunagan, Hilton Pickeral, Austin Lathroum, Watson Morgan, Stephen Suite, Eric Hanson, Mason Hanson, Owen Lacey, James Rainey, Wyatt Hanson DNS- Greg Morgan

Strictly Stock feature finish

Greg Mattingly, Casey Sheckles, John Hardesty, Brian Johnson, Daniel Knodle, Justin Hatcher, Johnny Hardesty, Richie Gibson, Cameron Harris, Natalie Davis, Nabil Guffey, Scooter Tippett

Roadster feature finish

Justin Bottorf, Jason Jarvis, John Burch, Jason Penn, Brian Cusick, Richard Inscoe, Joey Suite

