UPDATE 4/12/2021 @ 8:30 p.m.- According to a post by the family, Chrissy has been located and is safe. There will be no further updates unless released by the Sheriff’s Office.

Chrissy Herbert Tippett, 42, Charlotte Hall, MD has been reported missing. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is leading the search.

Ms. Tippett left a residence in the 9600 block of Meredith Road in Charlotte Hall on April 11 at about 6:30 p.m. and she has not returned. She did not say where she was going, but she left behind her wallet and cell phone. She was last seen in the Charlotte Hall area off of Trinity Church Rd/Dubois Rd(Charles County portion of Charlotte Hall) on Sunday, April 11, 2021 shortly thereafter.

She was last seen wearing dark blue/ black pants and gray/black hoodie with medium length curly blonde hair. Ms. Tippett requires medication.

Officers canvassed the area last night and brought in a bloodhound to continue the search this morning.

If you have any information please contact Charles County Sheriff’s Office at 3-01-932-2222.

