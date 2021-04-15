PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – April 14, 2021 – Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation, Therapeutic Recreation Services, will hold its inaugural Therapeutic Recreation Golf Tournament Friday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course, located at 11352 HG Trueman Road in Lusby.

Participants must register in advance. The cost of the event is $80 and includes green fees, golf cart, lunch and prizes. Register online at https://webtrac.co.cal.md.us with activity number 470660.

Event proceeds will be used to reduce the cost to participants of therapeutic recreation programs offered by Calvert County Parks & Recreation.

For more information, please contact Joy Weir at joy.weir@calvertcountymd.gov.

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation strives to enhance the health, economy and well-being of the Calvert County community through sustainable practices, leisure opportunities and environmental stewardship. For more information about Parks & Recreation facilities and programs, visit online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/ParksandRecreation.

For updates on Parks & Recreation services, park availability, field closures and more visit Parks & Recreation at www.Facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks and follow @CalvertCountyParks on Instagram

