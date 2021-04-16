HANOVER – The Maryland Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) ? Commuter Choice Maryland program ?is seeking to partner with state and local organizations, nonprofits and private secto?r companies across Maryland for its new Commuter Choice Maryland Partner Program. ?

Through the program, Commuter Choice Maryland partners with organizations to help them promote commuter benefits, and also recognizes employers across the state who are leaders in promoting alternative commuting options and benefits. These partners are helping Maryland achieve important goals such as, reduced traffic congestion, cleaner air and fewer greenhouse gas emissions, as well as increased economic opportunity.

“Commuter options such as transit, carpools, vanpools, biking, walking and teleworking are all important elements in our toolbox to reduce congestion, grow our economy and improve the quality of life for all Marylanders,” said MDOT Secretary Greg Slater. “Partnerships between MDOT, employers and their workers are critical to achieve these goals. The new Commuter Choice Maryland Partner Program will help us forge these partnerships and celebrate the success stories we’re seeing every day.”

Maryland organizations, agencies, businesses, and public/private entities who partner through the Commuter Choice Maryland Partner Program will receive benefits including:

Complimentary guided support. Commuter Choice Maryland representatives can support business organizations and provide online tools and resources.

Custom Transportation Plan and Employee Travel Behavior Surveys. Commuter Choice Maryland can assist employers with identifying and planning for employees' transportation needs. They can also help with an employee survey to better understand employee travel behavior and potential mode shifts.

Featured Success Story – Commuter Choice Maryland can highlight and feature success stories for best practices on the Commuter Choice Maryland website, newsletter(s), and on social media.

Webinar Spotlight – Commuter Choice Maryland webinars provide opportunities to share best transportation practices and showcase success stories, potentially highlighting your business as a Commuter Choice Maryland Partner with as many as 7,500 other businesses and commuters.

Webinar Spotlight – Commuter Choice Maryland webinars provide opportunities to share best transportation practices and showcase success stories, potentially highlighting your business as a Commuter Choice Maryland Partner with as many as 7,500 other businesses and commuters. Recognition – Commuter Choice Maryland can help recognize partner organization successes.

Other benefits of Commuter Choice Maryland can include access to the Maryland Commuter Tax Credit program, available to employers who provide employees with certain options and incentives.

Many employers who provide commuter benefits and employee flexibility have already shared their successes in attracting and retaining top talent. Join the team and become part of the Commuter Choice Maryland Partner Program. To learn more, go to mdot.maryland.gov/tso/pages/index.aspx?pageid=43. Follow updates on Facebook and on Linkedin.

