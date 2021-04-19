NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.– The Air Combat Electronics program office (PMA-209) hosted a virtual event on 23 March with The Open Group Consortia Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE) and Sensor Open System Architecture (SOSA) on Open Architecture as key to readiness and speed of capability to the warfighter.

The Open Group FACE and SOSA Consortia virtual event was an opportunity for attendees to discover new advancements and the progress being made for functionality and interoperability of modular open system environments. The event featured tri-service experts and select members in the FACE and SOSA Consortia.

Attendees of the event heard from Vice Adm. Dean Peters, Commander, NAVAIR, who stated that readiness and speed are critical in today’s increasingly competitive environment. “A standardized software architecture approach across our Naval Aviation portfolio will enable higher cross-system software reuse…allow[ing] for competitive and affordable systems interoperability,” he said.

Mr. Gary Kurtz, SES, Program Executive Officer (PEO), Aviation Common Systems and Commercial Services, spoke about the necessity of maintaining our competitive edge on our near-peer adversaries as the glue that binds government and industry together in employing open systems architecture, “ When it comes to our strategic imperatives of readiness and speed in the current climate, industry truly is our partner in advancing open architecture as an innovative solution in reclaiming our dominance at sea, in the air, and on land”.

Keynote speaker, Mr. Randall G. Walden, SES, PEO for the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, spoke about understanding how operational requirements in the context of theater can be addressed using open architecture techniques and processes that enable capability engineering. Among those, the Air Force is exploring open architecture solutions for its Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS). Walden said, “The ABMS is connecting the joint warfighter to the future by investing in an interoperable digital infrastructure that will deliver efficient, timely, and credible data”.

U.S. Army special guest, Brig. Gen. Robert Collins, PEO for Command, Control, Communications – Tactical, stated, “The Army, Air Force, Navy, industry, and academia are all collaborating under the SOSA Consortium to develop a holistic open architecture that leverages existing standards, maximizes economies of scale”. He introduced Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber-defense (C5), Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS). CMOSS is a suite of standards to improve the soldier user experience and reduce the size, weight, power, and cooling of C5ISR systems while increasing the flexibility and adaptability of these systems.

In the afternoon, attendees listened to panel discussions with senior members of the Tri-Services on the topics of FACE and SOSA and the many ways government, industry, and academia can collaborate to increase speed of capability.

Capt. Margaret Wilson, PMA-209 program manager, stated, “Today we showcased the strong alignment between the tri-services, as well as the partnership we have with the industry marketplace exploring open architecture strategic imperatives”. The PMA-209 Avionics Architecture team continues its focus on open architecture technology and development efforts and is exploring new ways to implement interoperability across the command.

PMA-209 is NAVAIR’s executive agent for the development and management of cutting edge air combat electronics systems. Established in 1988, PMA-209 is responsible for providing critical capabilities to the warfighter in the form of common, fully developed, supportable, and reliable systems that align with the strategic and operational requirements of our platform PEO/PMA customers. By delivering the highest quality products and services on time and within budget, PMA-209 has built a solid reputation for superior quality as well as sound business practices.

Implementing state-of-the-art technology solutions across the Naval Aviation Enterprise, PMA-209 meets the goal of supporting “Tomorrow’s Capabilities within Today’s Budget.”

For more information about the annual event, visit https://www.expotim2021.com

