LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Department of Recreation and Parks is pleased to announce the St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy gymnastics team was represented at Maryland team competitions with 27 athletes from Levels 2-8 and Xcel Silver, Gold & Platinum teams in April.

Congratulations to St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy USAG Competitive Team, Level 2 team with their second-place trophy from the All-Pro Easter Eggstravaganza meet at All-Pro Gymnastics in Elkridge, MD on April 3.

The athletes competed at the All-Pro Gymnastics Easter Eggstravaganza Meet in Elkridge, MD, on Easter weekend in the vault, bars, beam, and floor events. Level 2 came away from the meet earning the 2nd Place Team Award in their group category. Levels 3, 4, and Xcel Gold also came away earning the 3rd Place Team award for their respective groups. St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy is proud of the achievements of all who competed Easter weekend at All-Pro Gymnastics.

The gymnasts also competed in the Harford’s Cherry Blossom Flyp10 Classic Meet. They competed virtually from their home gym here in St. Mary’s County. State competition will also be held in a virtual format this year. The Department of Recreation and Park is extremely proud of all of the hard-working coaches and gymnasts that competed in these meets and looks forward with anticipation to the remainder of the season.

