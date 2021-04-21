ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Council has approved 27 new registered apprenticeship programs from March 2020 to March 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. These diverse new apprenticeships are expanding opportunities for job seekers by connecting them with high-wage jobs in traditional and non-traditional industries while supporting the workforce needs of local businesses. 

“As we move forward with our recovery from COVID-19, it is critical for us to continue our focus on investing in a well-trained, highly-skilled workforce in order to rebuild our economy and ensure a sustainable future,” said Governor Hogan. “Maryland is nationally recognized for our programs on workforce development, job training, and registered apprenticeships, and I want to thank the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Council for helping us continue to lead the way.”

Apprenticeships are full-time careers that include on-the-job training and classroom instruction that allow apprentices to earn while they learn. Anyone 18 or older can be a registered apprentice, while high school students can pursue youth apprenticeships. The school-to-apprenticeship model allows youth ages 16 or 17 to register as apprentices with a registered apprenticeship sponsor prior to graduation. Since the beginning of the Hogan administration, a total of 95 new apprenticeship programs have been approved.

“Despite being faced with many challenges due to COVID-19, the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Council quickly adapted by transitioning to virtual instruction and modernizing programs to ensure that the state’s nearly 11,000 apprentices could continue earning and learning in a safe environment,” said Secretary Tiffany Robinson of the Maryland Department of Labor. “I commend the council for approving 27 new apprenticeship programs and supporting the needs of Maryland’s jobseekers and businesses in the midst of the pandemic.”

From March 2020 to March 2021, the following apprenticeship programs have been approved:

Apprenticeship ProgramCountyIndustry
Western Maryland Area Health Education Center – WestAllegany CountyHealthcare Services
Anne Arundel Community CollegeAnne Arundel CountyLandscaping and Gaming Services 
WIS ED, LLCAnne Arundel CountyComputer Support Services
Carter Machinery Company Inc.Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Charles, Frederick, and Harford countiesConstruction and Mining Equipment
Maryland State Bar Association, Inc.Baltimore CityLegal Services
Nyla Technology SolutionsBaltimore CitySoftware Development and Cybersecurity
1199 SEIU Training and Upgrading Fund MD/DCBaltimore CityHealthcare Services 
Baltimore Cyber Range, LLCBaltimore CountyIT and Cybersecurity
Martin Marietta Materials Baltimore CountySupplier of Construction Aggregates and Heavy Building Materials
Bob Breeding General Contractors, LLCCaroline CountyPrefabricated Metal Structures
M & S Electric, LLCCecil CountyResidential and Commercial Electrical Installation and Repair
National Restaurant Association Educational FoundationDistrict of ColumbiaRestaurant Services
MPower EducationFrederick CountyPersonal Health Services
Premier Fire Protection Services, LLCFrederick CountyFire Protection Services
Rhinehart Railroad Construction, Inc.Harford CountyRailroad Track Construction and Repair
Thompson Automotive, Inc. Harford CountyAutomotive Sales and Service
Hamilton-Ryker TalentGroHarford CountyHealthcare Services
Maryland Building Industry AssociationHoward CountyHome Improvement
Maryland Direct Support Professional Apprenticeship ProgramHoward CountyHuman Service Organization
Congressional Country ClubMontgomery CountyMembership Sports and Recreation Club
SmoothstackMontgomery CountySoftware Development
Apprentice Training, Inc.Prince George’s CountyDemolition and Environmental
Paquin DesignQueen Anne’s CountyCustom Home Design and Building
Technology Security Associates, Inc. (TSA, Inc.) St. Mary’s CountyComputer Support and Technology Services
Fabricated Extrusion Company of Maryland, LLCWashington CountyManufacturing of Rubber and Misc. Products
Hub Labels, Inc.Washington CountyManufacturing and Printing Services
Maryland Watch Works, LLCWashington CountyWatch Manufacturing and Repair

Last month, Governor Hogan, Senate President Bill Ferguson, and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones announced a bipartisan budget agreement, which included dedicating $75 million in federal funding to a variety of apprenticeships and employment training programs.

For more information about apprenticeship opportunities in Maryland, please contact the Maryland Department of Labor’s Division of Workforce Development and Adult Learning by visiting MDapprenticeship.com, emailing info@mdapprenticeship.com, or calling 410-767-2173.

