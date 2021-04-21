ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Council has approved 27 new registered apprenticeship programs from March 2020 to March 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. These diverse new apprenticeships are expanding opportunities for job seekers by connecting them with high-wage jobs in traditional and non-traditional industries while supporting the workforce needs of local businesses.

“As we move forward with our recovery from COVID-19, it is critical for us to continue our focus on investing in a well-trained, highly-skilled workforce in order to rebuild our economy and ensure a sustainable future,” said Governor Hogan. “Maryland is nationally recognized for our programs on workforce development, job training, and registered apprenticeships, and I want to thank the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Council for helping us continue to lead the way.”

Apprenticeships are full-time careers that include on-the-job training and classroom instruction that allow apprentices to earn while they learn. Anyone 18 or older can be a registered apprentice, while high school students can pursue youth apprenticeships. The school-to-apprenticeship model allows youth ages 16 or 17 to register as apprentices with a registered apprenticeship sponsor prior to graduation. Since the beginning of the Hogan administration, a total of 95 new apprenticeship programs have been approved.

“Despite being faced with many challenges due to COVID-19, the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Council quickly adapted by transitioning to virtual instruction and modernizing programs to ensure that the state’s nearly 11,000 apprentices could continue earning and learning in a safe environment,” said Secretary Tiffany Robinson of the Maryland Department of Labor. “I commend the council for approving 27 new apprenticeship programs and supporting the needs of Maryland’s jobseekers and businesses in the midst of the pandemic.”

From March 2020 to March 2021, the following apprenticeship programs have been approved:

Apprenticeship Program County Industry Western Maryland Area Health Education Center – West Allegany County Healthcare Services Anne Arundel Community College Anne Arundel County Landscaping and Gaming Services WIS ED, LLC Anne Arundel County Computer Support Services Carter Machinery Company Inc. Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Charles, Frederick, and Harford counties Construction and Mining Equipment Maryland State Bar Association, Inc. Baltimore City Legal Services Nyla Technology Solutions Baltimore City Software Development and Cybersecurity 1199 SEIU Training and Upgrading Fund MD/DC Baltimore City Healthcare Services Baltimore Cyber Range, LLC Baltimore County IT and Cybersecurity Martin Marietta Materials Baltimore County Supplier of Construction Aggregates and Heavy Building Materials Bob Breeding General Contractors, LLC Caroline County Prefabricated Metal Structures M & S Electric, LLC Cecil County Residential and Commercial Electrical Installation and Repair National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation District of Columbia Restaurant Services MPower Education Frederick County Personal Health Services Premier Fire Protection Services, LLC Frederick County Fire Protection Services Rhinehart Railroad Construction, Inc. Harford County Railroad Track Construction and Repair Thompson Automotive, Inc. Harford County Automotive Sales and Service Hamilton-Ryker TalentGro Harford County Healthcare Services Maryland Building Industry Association Howard County Home Improvement Maryland Direct Support Professional Apprenticeship Program Howard County Human Service Organization Congressional Country Club Montgomery County Membership Sports and Recreation Club Smoothstack Montgomery County Software Development Apprentice Training, Inc. Prince George’s County Demolition and Environmental Paquin Design Queen Anne’s County Custom Home Design and Building Technology Security Associates, Inc. (TSA, Inc.) St. Mary’s County Computer Support and Technology Services Fabricated Extrusion Company of Maryland, LLC Washington County Manufacturing of Rubber and Misc. Products Hub Labels, Inc. Washington County Manufacturing and Printing Services Maryland Watch Works, LLC Washington County Watch Manufacturing and Repair

Last month, Governor Hogan, Senate President Bill Ferguson, and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones announced a bipartisan budget agreement, which included dedicating $75 million in federal funding to a variety of apprenticeships and employment training programs.

For more information about apprenticeship opportunities in Maryland, please contact the Maryland Department of Labor’s Division of Workforce Development and Adult Learning by visiting MDapprenticeship.com, emailing info@mdapprenticeship.com, or calling 410-767-2173.

