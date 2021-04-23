RINCE FREDERICK, Md. – April 22, 2021 – The Department of Parks & Recreation, Natural Resources Division, announces that the Battle Creek Cypress Swamp nature center and boardwalk will reopen to residents and visitors beginning today, April 22.

The nature center will be open at a limited capacity of 10 visitors, with a maximum of two families or groups at a time. Masks are required for visitors over the age of 5 years and a COVID-19 health screening will be conducted prior to entry into the center. Nature center hours are Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, 1-3 p.m. The center will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Battle Creek Cypress Swamp boardwalk is also open, with some trail sections remaining temporarily closed due to construction. Citizens are advised to obey trail closure signs. Park hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sunday, 1-4:30 p.m. Trails close 30 minutes prior to the park closing.

Battle Creek Cypress Swamp is located at 2880 Grays Road in Prince Frederick. For park hours, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/1505/Park-Hours.

Like this: Like Loading...