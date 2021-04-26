PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – April 26, 2021 – The Department of Community Resources, Office on Aging (OOA), announces that all three Calvert County senior centers will reopen to the public on Monday, May 3, 2021, with limited programming.

“Senior centers are vital to keeping the older adults in our community engaged, active, and connected, and we are excited to finally be able to reopen safely,” said Community Resources Director Jennifer Moreland. “We appreciate everyone’s patience during this past year and for all that citizens, staff and volunteers have done to support the well-being of our aging community during this challenging time.”

Senior centers will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Social distancing procedures will be followed and face masks must be worn.

Meals will be served each day at noon. Reservations are required and will be accepted beginning Monday, April 26. The fee is $5 for individuals between ages 50 to 59 and a suggested $3 donation for those 60 years and older. Seniors may preregister to participate by contacting their senior center of choice.

Information and assistance will be offered at each center by appointment only. Limited exercise classes will also be offered, however fitness rooms will remain closed at this time.

Contact a senior center for more information and to register for available programs:

· North Beach Senior Center (9010 Chesapeake Ave., North Beach)

410-257-2549

· Calvert Pines Senior Center (450 W. Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick)

410-535-4606

· Southern Pines Senior Center (20 Appeal Lane, Lusby)

410-586-2748

The OOA continues to offer virtual programming through a virtual senior center that features fitness lessons, nutrition tips, recipes, safety information and more. Visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/VirtualSeniorCenter for virtual classes, lessons and activities designed especially for older adults and taught by Office on Aging staff and partners.

The OOA provides a broad range of programs and services that enable senior citizens to maintain the best possible quality of life. Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...