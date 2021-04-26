(April 26, 2021) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will begin improving several roadways in southern Maryland this week. Through late spring, MDOT SHA crews will be resurfacing and applying new lane markings on roadways in Charles, Calvert and St. Mary’s counties.

Motorists can expect overnight and daytime lane closures while the work is taking place. Crews will be working in the following locations:

Charles County?

MD 227 between Livingston Road and Woodfield Drive – daytime single lane closures, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., weekdays;?

US 301 between Irving Road and Preference Drive – daytime single lane closures, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, and nighttime single lane closures 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.?Sunday through Thursday nights;?

MD 6 between US 301 and Willow Lane – nighttime single lane closures, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.?Sunday through Thursday nights;

MD 6 between Zekiah Swamp Run and Penns Hill Road – daytime single lane closures, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.?weekdays;

MD 231 between Oliver Shop Road and Old Leonardtown Road – daytime single lane closures between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.?weekdays.

?? Calvert County?

MD 2/4 in both directions between Fox Run Boulevard and Stoakley Road – nighttime single lane closures, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.?Sunday through Thursday nights;?

MD 2/4 in both directions between Stoakley Road and Robshire Road – nighttime single lane closures, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.?Sunday through Thursday nights;

MD 765 between Dowell Road and the Lusby roundabout – daytime single lane closures, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.?

St. Mary’s County?

Northbound MD 235 (Three Notch Road) between By The Mill Road and north of MD 245 – daytime single lane closures, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.?Monday through Friday.

MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews and our customers. Drivers are reminded to stay alert, focus on?driving and look for reduced speed limits, as well as other driving pattern changes. Drive like you work here and slow down in construction zones.

For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to?md511.maryland.gov. Customers with questions may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

