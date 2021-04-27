PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – April 27, 2021 – Buying local is made easy with an abundance of fresh food from Calvert County’s farmers, agri-businesses, and watermen. Weekly farmer’s markets return with early harvests ready for sale and special COVID-19 precautionary measures in place to allow patrons to shop safely and with confidence.

A drive-through and walk-up market will be held Tuesdays in Prince Frederick at the CalvertHealth Medical Center located at 130 Hospital Road beginning April 27 through Nov. 23. Citizens can visit the market from 2:30-6:30 p.m. to purchase local produce, meat, bedding plants (vegetables and herbs), and more while maintaining a safe social distance from vendors and other citizens. Patrons can choose to walk through the market, or drive up to the market and remain in their vehicles while vendors deliver products directly through the driver’s side window.

Walk-up markets will be held on the following schedule:

· Thursdays in Dunkirk at the entrance of Dunkirk District Park

(10750 Southern Maryland Blvd.) 3-7 p.m., April 29-Oct. 19

· Saturdays in Lusby at the Sneade’s Ace Home Center parking lot

(11861 HG Trueman Road) 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 15-Oct. 23

· Saturdays in North Beach at the North Beach Senior Center parking lot(9010 Chesapeake Ave.) 8-11 a.m., May 1-Sept. 25

Patrons are required to wear a mask at all markets . For more information on Calvert County’s agricultural community and updates on local farmers markets, visit www.calvertag.com or contact the Calvert County Department of Economic Development at 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880 or via email at info@ecalvert.com.

For COVID-19 resources, guidance and updates, please visit Calvert County’s virtual resource center at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Coronavirus.

