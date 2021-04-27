The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces the annual Maryland Park Quest returns for 2021, running from May 1 through Oct. 31. In this beloved annual tradition, more than 25 Maryland State Parks, will offer opportunities to engage families in outdoor activities to experience Maryland’s vast cultural, historical, and natural resources on public lands and parks.

The 2021 Park Quest theme is “Spread Your Wings to Explore Maryland’s State Parks,” and many of the quests will help participants learn more about Maryland’s birds.

As one of many adjustments to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maryland State Parks adapted the ranger-led group activities of Park Quest into “Do-it-Yourself” programs, many of which will continue in 2021 with new ones added. Participants can download and print Park Quest worksheets on the Maryland Park Service website.

Additionally there is no longer a Park Quest Passport or registration required, so this program is accessible to everyone! Participants will need to pay the appropriate day-use service charges at certain participating state parks.

Teams can take advantage of cabin and campsite reservations and spend a night or two under the stars as they explore the state’s network of parks.

Additional information for this year’s program, including the quest locations, can be accessed at the Park Quest webpage.

Like this: Like Loading...